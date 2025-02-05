‘We’re Under Tinubu’s Pressure To End Insecurity’ – Badaru

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said the service chiefs are under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pressure to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Badaru made this known during an interview with BBC Hausa.

According to him, the Service Chiefs, the national security adviser, Nubu Ribadu, and the ministers of defence had recently met with President Tinubu to analyse the issue of insecurity.

Badaru stated that Tinubu is keen on when the issue of insecurity will end, and the security operatives assured him that things will normalise by the end of the year.

He said, “We are under Tinubu’s pressure to end insecurity in Nigeria. He always inquires when the problem will end, because it is high time insecurity is tamed. We had a meeting with the president, the service chiefs and the national security advisor. A lot was discussed. Mr president demanded the service chiefs to tell him when the problem would be brought to an end. They told him things would normalize by the end of the year.

“The service chiefs are very decisive in ending insecurity. They have taken measures to ensure it’s tamed within the shortest period possible.”

Giving an update on the notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, Badaru added, “He has not been arrested. He is on the run but we will soon apprehend him.”