Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 23rd November 2024

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1750 and sell at N1755 on Friday 22nd November 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1750 Selling Rate N1755

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1664 Selling Rate N1665

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has officially started exporting refined petroleum products to neighbouring West African nations, a move that could reshape the regional fuel market.

A Bloomberg report on Tuesday, referencing data from Vortexa, Kpler, Precise Intelligence, and other sources, revealed that a tanker recently transported a shipment of gasoline from the Dangote Refinery to waters near Togo.

Naija News reports that this development aligns with earlier remarks by Chairman of Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, who announced plans for Ghana to source petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery.

Speaking at the OTL Africa Downstream Oil Conference in Lagos, Abdul-Hamid explained that importing fuel from Nigeria instead of Europe could save Ghana up to $400 million monthly and reduce freight costs, which would, in turn, lower the prices of goods and services.