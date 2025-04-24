Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 24th April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1610 and sell at ₦1620 on Wednesday 23rd April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1606 Lowest Rate ₦1591

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it seized 298 smuggled goods into the country worth ₦7.6 billion in the first three months of 2025.

Naija News reported that it generated ₦1.75 trillion revenue for the country in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, stated this on Tuesday, in a press conference, at Service’s headquarters, in Maitama, Abuja.

Adeniyi said the seized 298 smuggled items represented a 78.41 percent increase when compared with seizures made in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The Nigeria Customs Service maintained robust anti-smuggling operations during the first quarter of 2025, recording 298 seizures with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦7,698,557,347.67. This represents a significant 78.41% increase compared to the ₦4,315,162,568.35 recorded in Q4 2024, demonstrating heightened operational effectiveness.

“However, when compared to Q1 2024’s ₦9,587,256,998.05, the Service observed a 19.70% reduction in DPV, attributable to improved compliance through sustained stakeholder engagement and the deterrent effect of our enforcement activities,” he said.