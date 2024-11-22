Stop The Unnecessary Transfer Of Aggression On Tinubu, Look Inward – Kwankwaso To ACF

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), to desist from blame game.

He advised the Forum to look inward and resolve the challenges troubling the nation.

Kwankwaso stated this against the backdrop of scathing remarks against the Federal Government.

He urged the pan Arewa group to be guided by overall national interest.

Kwankwaso said, “The north should look inward on how to solve pressing problems and stop a blame game, and unnecessary transfer of aggression on President Tinubu.”

He stressed, “We in the north should listen and act on what the former Sokoto state governor, Attahiru Bafarawa said on Northern unity that made it difficult for us to unite and fight myriad of challenges bedeviling the north”

He further stated that the present problems facing the north was not started by Tinubu’s administration, but were inherited from previous administration.

He explained that banditry remained the region major headache, pointing out that if it is resolved farmers would be able to freely go back to farms to till the land.

Kwankwaso noted that “Therefore, we must collectively resolve to deal and solve the impediments, preventing the wheels of progress in our mist.”

He advised that “We should also be fair to ourselves by going memory lane,” adding that no fewer than nine heads of state that had ruled the country were from North, while just about three heads of state that had ruled the country were from southern part of the country

“The question we should asked ourselves is, why can the previous administrations not solved this menace threaten the country and especially the north could not be solve then.”