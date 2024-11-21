Why Senate Removed Danladi Umar As CCT Chairman – Adaramodu

The Nigerian Senate has explained that Danladi Umar’s removal was to send a message that anyone screened and appointed can still be constitutionally removed if they misbehave in office.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media, Yemi Adaramodu, explained that even after the President forwarded a new name to them for screening as the chairman of the Code Of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), they still exercised some patience to give Umar the benefit of doubt.

The Senate spokesperson, however, added that they had to make the final move when it became clear Umar had turned the code of conduct tribunal into the code of misconduct tribunal.

He made the submission while speaking with Arise News on Wednesday, shortly after the lawmakers invoked the constitution and removed Umar as the CCT chairman over allegations of gross abuse of office.

In his words, “The Senate wanted to show that constitutionally, whoever is screened and confirmed by the Senate can be removed from office if that person is not serving the bidding of Nigerians anymore.

“And yes, as you said that it was not expected, that it was sudden, I wanted to say it’s not sudden. Even despite the fact that Mr. President had already given a replacement, we thought that we should still give air of could we call it doubt or an opportunity that there could be a change of heart conduct and character. But instead, it was seriously noticed that the former chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal has already turned the code of conduct tribunal to the code of misconduct tribunal and so there’s no way the Senate can just look the other way.

“And in order to instill that discipline into any other person that is cleared, screened, confirmed by the Senate or the National Assembly and appointed by Mr. President that the invocation of the constitution can hang on them too if they misbehave.”

Asked by the anchor if the misconduct allegations against Umar were thoroughly investigated, the Senate spokesperson answered, “Yes.”