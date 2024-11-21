Rodri Chooses His GOAT Between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has declared Lionel Messi better than Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to comment on the lifelong GOAT debate.

During an interview with the Spanish TV program El Hormiguero, Rodri, currently recovering from knee surgery, reflected on what he sees as the distinctive qualities of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He acknowledged Ronaldo’s impressive career but suggested that Messi possesses a unique innate talent that sets him apart.

Rodri stated, “Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time, without any doubt.”

He added, “Cristiano has managed to match Messi through hard work and determination, but those of us who have played against both can see the differences in their playing styles.”

Elaborating on the challenges of facing these football legends, Rodri noted, “When defending against Cristiano, we particularly focused on preventing him from entering the box, where he is particularly dangerous. However, with Messi, the threat feels more pervasive across the entire pitch.”

In addition to his thoughts on Messi and Ronaldo, Rodri shared his experience of winning the Ballon d’Or last month, where he triumphed over Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

He recounted, “Three weeks before the event, there were rumours that Vinicius was the favourite, so I went to the gala without any expectations. However, as I arrived in Paris, I started receiving congratulations, which took me by surprise. My father encouraged me to prepare a speech, just in case, even though I hadn’t initially planned to.”