Sit-At-Home: LP Chieftain Disowns Datti’s Alleged Post Against Simon Ekpa

A chieftain of the Labour Party and Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, has clarified that the party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, does not operate any social media account.

The clarification comes in response to a controversial post by an X user, @Naija_Activist, falsely claiming to represent Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The post had reacted to the recent attack on individuals and members of a vigilante group in Ukpo, Anambra State, following disobedience to the Sit-At-Home order.

In the now-viral post, the user blamed Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile, for the violence, describing the incidents as “unfortunate and preventable.”

It reads, “Ndi Igbo please wake up. Your real enemy is Simon Ekpa. I keep saying this. Even a blind man can see what this evil man is doing to the South-East.”

Yunusa Tanko distanced Datti Baba-Ahmed from the account, urging the public to disregard posts from individuals impersonating the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Reacting to the post on Wednesday, Tanko, in a statement on his official X handle, said “Datti Baba-Ahmed does not have any social media accounts.

“Sen Datti Baba Ahmed has also made a press conference dissociating himself from any post.

“We are also aware that this is a smear campaign on the person of Sen. Datti Baba Ahmed. We urge all concerned to ignore this FAKE post and counter it whenever & wherever it is posted, please.”