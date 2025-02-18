‘Obidient’ Movement Reveals Its Intension Ahead Of 2027 Election

The ‘Obidient’ Movement has pledged to guarantee the rise of leaders like former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Recall that Peter Obi was the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections.

Ahead of the next general election, the Obidient Movement promised to make sure that capable leaders, alongside Obi, emerge.

The Movement’s National Coordinator, Tanko Yunusa, made this declaration in a statement issued on Tuesday (today).

With newfound vigour, Yunusa stated, the Obidient Movement would keep fortifying its institutions, broadening its scope, and guaranteeing that each supporter is enabled to fulfil their role.

He expressed optimism that if the needed effort are put in place, a New Nigeria is achievable.

The statement reads, “On Wednesday, 12th February 2025, the Obidient Movement took a significant step forward by successfully hosting its first Advisory and Directorate Committees meeting.

“This milestone gathering brought together key stakeholders who reaffirmed their commitment to unity and strategic action in the collective mission to build a new Nigeria.

“The movement has an unwavering commitment to develop and ensure that competent (value-based) leaders such as Peter Obi emerge in our political space as the march towards 2027 general elections.

“The meeting served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, with members aligning on the path forward. Discussions reinforced the importance of organisation, coordination, and active participation to drive the movement’s mission and vision.

“Participants left with a renewed sense of purpose, fully aware of the responsibility ahead and the urgency of action.

“We appreciate all those who have accepted appointments to serve in various directorates and advisory councils, taking on critical roles in shaping the movement’s future.

“We also salute the millions of Obidients across Nigeria and beyond who continue to work tirelessly, mobilising, advocating, and pushing for a better Nigeria every day. Your dedication remains the heartbeat of this movement.

“With renewed energy, the Obidient Movement will continue to strengthen its structures, expand its reach, and ensure that every supporter is empowered to play their part.

“This is a collective mission; together, we will deliver the leadership and governance that Nigerians deserve. We encourage all supporters to stay engaged, participate actively, and remain steadfast in their commitment.

“A New Nigeria is within reach if we work for it.”