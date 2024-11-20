Nigerians Are Going Through Hard Times – Trade Minister

The management and staff of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, at its 3rd quarter retreat, on Tuesday, promised to work hard to solve Nigeria’s economic problems.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh, at the retreat, noted that Nigerians are going through a hard time. He said if the ministry can work hard to deliver on its policies, it would be a great achievement.

“We are going through trying times, and if this Ministry can work hard to deliver to Nigerians, that would be a great achievement for this administration,” Enoh said.

Speaking, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, emphasized the importance of the Ministry’s 8-point agenda and the need for all agencies to align with the key deliverables.

“The 8-point agenda is clear, so let us know where your challenges are. We are ready to help the heads of agencies deliver in line with the key deliverable agenda of the present administration,” she stated.

According to a statement from the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Adebayo Thomas; Oduwole stressed the significance of the performance bond signed at the beginning of the administration to ensure that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies focus on presidential priorities.

Senator Enoh urged all agency heads to put in their best efforts, noting that the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is a sector where much is expected.

“The focus today is not only to review our performance over the last quarter but also to tackle the challenges we’ve encountered in enhancing service delivery,” he added.

He expressed confidence in overcoming obstacles and fostering sustainable growth in the sector.

Mrs. Oduwole further highlighted the Ministry’s crucial role in realizing President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria, particularly focusing on priority 7: ‘Accelerating Diversification through Industrialization, Digitization, and Innovative Technology’.

“We have the opportunity to create jobs, boost exports, and enhance our country’s economic competitiveness,” Oduwole noted.

The retreat served as a platform for participants to deepen their understanding of the delivery process and align their actions with the overarching goals of the Ministry.