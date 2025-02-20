Africa’s Digital Trade Champion: FG Targets 10 Million New Jobs

The Federal Government has said Nigeria’s designation as Africa’s Digital Trade Champion, could help create over 10 million new jobs across the continent by the end of 2025.

Naija News reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima said the government was committed to leading Africa’s digital trade agenda under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Vice President, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, stated this on Wednesday during the AfCFTA Digital Trade Workshop and Global Market at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

The workshop, which brought together officials from the federal and state governments, including Commissioners of Trades and Industry and private sector experts, has the theme: ‘Unlocking State Exports Potential’.

According to Shettima, Nigeria’s progress in digital commerce, services, and innovation, has positioned the country as the continent’s digital trade hub.

“Our innovations in mobile payments have transformed cross-border payments, financial inclusion, and digital transactions across the continent,” he stated.

Nigeria’s appointment as Africa’s Digital Trade Champion followed President Bola Tinubu’s December 2024 pledge in Cape Town to champion the digital trade agenda for all Africans.

This leadership role was formally recognized at the 38th African Union Heads of State Summit, where President Tinubu received a commendation from former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, the AfCFTA Champion.

Speaking at the two-day workshop, the Vice President also announced that Nigeria’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid, has been appointed chairperson of the Committee of Trade and Services Special Session, effective this month.

“The AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol aims to increase intra-African trade from 18% in 2022 to 50% by 2030. With over 109 million internet users and a thriving mobile economy, Nigeria has the foundation to lead Africa’s digital commerce evolution,” Shettima noted.

The Internet economy was projected to contribute 5.2% of Africa’s GDP this year, with the continent’s digital economy expected to reach $180 billion, up from $115 billion in 2020.

“Initiatives such as the Federal Ministry of Investment’s National Talent Export Programme, launched by the President in September 2023, the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative backed by the Office of the Vice President, and the 3 Million Technology Talents Programme of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy are leading this growth and opening up opportunities for access to high-quality Nigerian talent at a global scale,” he stated.

He further noted that Nigeria has modernized its passport application system and invested in port infrastructure to streamline trade procedures, reducing customs processing times and enhancing the country’s ability to handle a major share of West Africa’s cargo.

“Let us move rapidly from the text of the protocol to the actuality of a digitally enabled trade as a catalyst for prosperity for all,” he added.

Youth Investment Fund Will Support SMEs – Olawande

Also speaking, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described the workshop as a welcome development, recalling that last year, President Tinubu had approved the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to empower Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Noting that the significant approval of the Youth Investment Fund would be dedicated to supporting young Nigerians, the Minister noted that the Tinubu administration “is producing capital businesses for the young entrepreneurs engaging in agriculture, manufacturing, textile, creative industry, digital services and other export items so that they can meet the international trade standard.

“I also believe that this platform and strategic partnerships will help the youths to own their businesses to connect with the international digital trade and make Nigeria productive and globally competitive,” he added.

Gov Sani, Minister Musawa Lauds President Tinubu

On his part, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said a nation that fails to embrace digital trade will certainly be left behind, just as he applauded the Tinubu administration for making significant strides in the ICT sector.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Hadiza Balarab, said, “Digital trade platforms have eliminated traditional trade barriers, allowing businesses, both big and small, to participate in regional and global markets like never before. Today, we are reminded of the immense potential that lies within the African Continental Free Trade Area in a world increasingly defined by interconnectivity.

“We must seize this moment, not merely as a challenge, but as a powerful catalyst for growth and development. Digital transformation stands today as the cornerstone of innovation and sustainable growth. With 65% of our population under the age of 25, Nigeria possesses the demographic advantage to become a global digital powerhouse.”

On her part, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, commended the Vice President for championing digital trade innovations, saying while Nigeria has the tools to unlock its potential in the sector, AfCFTA is an opportunity to leverage the nation’s strength, especially in the creative industry.

“As the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, I believe that the creative and culture industries are not just mere expressions but are real powerful drivers of the economy. Our ministry is committed to positioning Nigeria’s creative sector as a cornerstone of export through growth under the free trade area.

“Through the Creative Economy Development Fund that was recently approved, we are pioneering a new frontier, enabling creators to transform their intellectual property into bankable assets, and I think this is a very important and formidable initiative,” Musawa stated.