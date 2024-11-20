Misuse, Extortion By Security Agents At Checkpoints Must Stop – NBA

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the misuse and extortion at checkpoints by security agencies across the country.

The President of NBA, Afam Osigwe (SAN), decried the tragic incident that occurred on Monday, 11th November 2024, in Utu Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State, where a flour-loaded truck pursued by soldiers lost control and crashed into shops, resulting in the death of three individuals, and causing severe injuries to several others.

In a statement on Wednesday, Osigwe regretted the indiscriminate use of roadblocks and logs of wood to distort the free flow of traffic on roads by security agencies.

He stated that while the checkpoints were supposed to serve security measures, security agencies have turned them into points of extortion.

“This preventable tragedy brings to light once again the dangers associated with indiscriminate roadblocks, the use of logs of wood to distort the free flow of traffic, the uncaring attitude of law enforcement agents at checkpoints, high-speed chases through civilian areas, and extortion at checkpoints.

“Some of these roadblocks are set up at bad points of roads, some are set up in such a manner that makes the free flow of traffic in both directions impossible. Experience has shown that these roadblocks are more intended for extorting drivers and other road users rather than for security and law enforcement.

“These roadblocks or purported checkpoints, particularly those established in unsafe or poorly visible locations, pose serious risks to road users and residents,” he said.

NBA President explained that while checkpoints are good, the continuous misuse and extortion of citizens by security agencies requires review.

“It is not uncommon for articulated vehicles to fall at some of these checkpoints while navigating the logs of wood or other materials used to slow down vehicle movement. It is also becoming very common for vehicles to run into some of these obstacles during the hours of darkness.

“When roadblocks are seen or used as sites of extortion, they erode public trust and respect for the very institutions meant to ensure security and public safety. It is therefore in our collective interest to ensure that these misuse of roadblocks and checkpoints as well as the use of the roadblocks for extortion and inhumane treatment of road travelers be reviewed.

“While we have nothing against checkpoints on our roads, the NBA insists that the current modes only serve to punish road users, impede traffic, and make it easier for road travelers to be extorted by the different security agencies that man them. We, therefore, call on law enforcement agencies to review the type of roadblocks being set up by their officers as well as take steps to ensure that the hardship and extortion that go on there are stopped forthwith,” he stated.

Osigwe maintained that the body stands against the misuse of checkpoints by security agencies.

He called for the retraining of Nigeria’s security personnel on proper engagement and pursuit protocols to avoid endangering the lives and properties of the citizens.

“We unequivocally condemn any actions by security forces that compromise public safety, cause hardship to road travelers, lead to extortion of drivers, and lead to loss of lives. We call upon the Nigerian Army, and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and to hold accountable individuals whose actions may have contributed to this tragic loss of life and injury.

“The same goes for all law enforcement agencies whose officers routinely misuse checkpoints and extort the public. This tragic occurrence underscores the urgent need for a nationwide review of checkpoint practices, with clear protocols to ensure that enforcement of road regulations is conducted responsibly and with the highest regard for civilian safety.

“We further call on security agencies to train and retrain their personnel on proper engagement and pursuit protocols to avoid endangering lives and property. Reckless pursuits in populated areas and high-speed chases should be strictly prohibited.

“The Nigerian Bar Association stands with the families of our colleague, other victims, and the Utu Etim Ekpo community during this difficult time. We are committed to working with local leaders, authorities, and all relevant stakeholders to seek justice and ensure that corrective measures are implemented to prevent future occurrences. We shall work closely with the NBA branches in Akwa Ibom State to ensure that justice is served,” Osigwe added.