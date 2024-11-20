Boko Haram Ambush NSCDC Officers In Kaduna, Seven Feared Missing

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) monitoring team on Monday in Farin-Kasa, Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the attack occurred while the operatives were inspecting the National Grid installation in Shiroro, Niger State.

In a statement, NSCDC spokesperson DCC Afolabi Babawale revealed that the team, consisting of nine officers and 71 other ranks, had been deployed to address recent power line attacks that caused blackouts in northern Nigeria.

While patrolling, the operatives encountered stranded expatriates near Dagwachi Village and offered them safety in their convoy. However, the team fell into a deadly ambush by over 200 armed Boko Haram militants positioned on a hilltop, who unleashed heavy gunfire on the convoy.

Despite the ambush, the NSCDC operatives fought back with resilience, neutralizing more than 50 insurgents during the clash.

“As they patrolled vulnerable areas, they encountered stranded expatriates near Dagwachi Village and allowed them to join the convoy for safety. Unbeknownst to the team, over 200 armed Boko Haram militants had laid a deadly ambush from a hilltop, ready to unleash a torrent of gunfire on the unsuspecting convoy,” he said.

“Determined and resourceful, the NSCDC operatives fought back valiantly, managing to neutralise over 50 insurgents during the exchange. However, the chaos left seven officers unaccounted for, prompting an urgent search in the bush for their whereabouts. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical treatment.”

NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Audi condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act against those safeguarding the nation.

He commended the bravery of the operatives and reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure amidst growing security threats.