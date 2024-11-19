Paul Pogba Resumes Private Training As He Aims For Big Move

France’s out-of-favour international, Paul Pogba has resumed private training as he prepares to return to professional football after almost two years of absence.

A report by ESPN confirmed that Paul Pogba is aiming to reignite his professional football career with a competitive club in one of Europe’s top five leagues, following the termination of his contract with Juventus last week.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been proactive in his recovery and training regimen and plans to return to regular training in January 2025.

This timeline is strategically aligned with the expiration of his ban for failing a doping test, which is set to end in March.

Recall that Paul Pogba faced a daunting four-year suspension, but the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later reduced this penalty to 18 months, allowing him to make a comeback sooner than anticipated.

Eager to make a significant impact upon his return, Pogba has expressed a strong desire to compete in a well-regarded league.

This move is particularly important to him as he aims to position himself favourably for a potential recall to Didier Deschamps’ France national team setup.

His aspiration to represent his country at the highest level is a major driving force behind his commitment to rigorous training.

Reports suggest that several clubs across Europe have shown interest in Pogba, and his agents are currently in discussions with various teams. However, as of now, no formal offers or agreements have materialized, and thus, Pogba remains focused on his training.

Currently, Pogba is training in Miami, USA, where he is engaging in a tailored fitness program designed to enhance his physical condition and prepare him for the demands of professional football.

He is committed to ensuring that he returns to the pitch in peak form by January 1, 2025.