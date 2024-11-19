NBS Reveals Average Petrol Price In October

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in October 2024 stood at N1,184.83, marking an 87.88% increase compared to the N630.63 per litre recorded in October 2023.

Month-on-month, the report shows a 14.98% rise from the N1,030.46 average retail price recorded in September 2024.

The NBS report highlighted that on a state-by-state basis, Ebonyi State recorded the highest average petrol price at N1,292.86, followed by Jigawa at N1,288.18 and Borno at N1,283.79.

In contrast, Delta, Nasarawa, and Lagos States had the lowest prices at N1,050.00, N1,063.68, and N1,080.95, respectively.

Regionally, the South East Zone reported the highest average petrol price at N1,256.76, while the North-Central Zone recorded the lowest at N1,132.94, according to the report.