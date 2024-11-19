Azikiwe Was A Man Ahead Of His Time – Abdusalami Abubakar

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has described Nigeria’s first indigenous president, Nnamdi Azikwe, as a man ahead of his time.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar said Azikiwe understood that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity and harnessed it for the growth of the country.

The former Head of State stated this at the 5th Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture in Abuja. He described Azikiwe as a great patriot and selfless leader.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s first indigenous Governor-General was a leader who fostered a sense of shared national identity across ethnic and regional lines.

“Azikiwe’s inclusive approach to leadership was key in fostering a sense of shared national identity across ethnic and regional lines.

“His roles in promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and reconciliation were essential tools for achieving peace and progress.

“He was a man ahead of his time. He understood that the strength of Nigeria lies in its diversity, and he worked tirelessly to bridge divides and promote unity,” Abubakar said.

He called for a rededication to the ideals Azikiwe cherished. He further called on contemporary leaders to emulate his virtues of integrity and selflessness.

“Let us honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to the ideals he cherished—unity, justice, and progress for all Nigerians.

“I urge contemporary leaders to emulate Azikiwe’s virtues of integrity, selflessness, and a commitment to national service. These qualities are essential for addressing the current challenges facing Nigeria,” Abubakar added.