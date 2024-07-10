CJN Vows Action Against Errant Judges Over Conflicting Court Orders

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday, expressed strong disapproval of the numerous conflicting and misleading judgments issued by courts of coordinate jurisdictions in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has begun measures to ensure that judges involved in such activities face the repercussions of their actions.

During the inauguration of 22 judges to the Court of Appeal Bench, the CJN criticized the growing trend of frivolous interlocutory orders from various courts, which he believes undermine the judicial system.

He stated, “I have frequently highlighted that the judiciary has been plagued by an unacceptable array of misleading and contradictory judgments, along with frivolous interlocutory orders from courts of coordinate jurisdictions. These actions have brought ridicule to our judicial system and tarnished the sanctity of the Temple of Justice.

“There are numerous instances of such cases throughout the country. This situation is a significant embarrassment to our legal framework, and we will not take it lightly.

“Consequently, punitive measures will be imposed on those erring judges. The process to hold such judges accountable for their unacceptable behavior is already underway.

“As Judicial Officers, it is imperative to remember that our roles are to serve the Nigerian public, not ourselves. The best way to serve the public is by ensuring that our judgments are fair, impartial, and free from any form of bias or undue influence.”