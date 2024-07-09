Nigerians Want A Country That Works – Lagos Police PRO, Hundeyin

Lagos Command Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has said Nigerians want a country that works and is best for institutions in the country.

Benjamin Hundeyin said no Nigerian hates the country or her institutions but wants the best from the country and her institutions.

In a statement on Monday, Hundeyin said Nigerians have shown their love for the country and the Nigeria Police Force through messages of commendation from the citizens on the command’s exploit in foiling a kidnap attempt.

On Thursday, the Lagos Police Command, in Ladipo, arrested nine kidnappers, while two fled with bullet injuries, who were on a kidnap mission to Ladipo on the same day.

The Lagos PPRO said four AK-47 rifles, four locally-made semiautomatic pistols, nine AK47 magazines, three walkie-talkies, one POS machine and a loudspeaker were recovered from them.

Also recovered are their two operational vehicles: one black Toyota 4Runner and a blue Lexus RX350. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Hundeyin said, “Nigerians do not hate their institutions. They just want the best from them. This I know now more than ever before going by the number of appreciation calls, sms and WhatsApp messages I am still receiving since Friday for the wonderful feat of our men in foiling a kidnap attempt in Ladipo area of Lagos State.

“This is very motivating, highly appreciated and not taken for granted. We LagosPoliceNG promise to continue to do our best for the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Lagos State.”