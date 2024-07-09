How MKO Abiola Framed Fela Kuti For Armed Robbery – Seun Kuti Reveals

Seun Kuti, one of the sons of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, has revealed that the late MKO Abiola and his wife, Simbiat, falsely accused his father of armed robbery during Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime.

Seun recounted that Abiola and Simbiat accused Fela of stealing their Ferrari at gunpoint. During this period, laws enforced by Buhari’s Deputy Head of State, Tunde Idiagbon, made armed robbery a capital offence.

Seun explained that Fela avoided the setup because he was performing in Cameroon at the time the Abiolas lodged the false allegation at a police station.

In an Instagram live post, Seun stated: “Abiola and his wife, Simbiat, falsely accused Fela of robbing her of her Ferrari at gunpoint under Idiagbon’s regime, where armed robbery was punishable by death. They aimed to have my dad executed, but Fela was performing in Cameroon when the alleged robbery took place.

“Abiola and Simbiat filed a police report claiming Fela and his gang committed the robbery. This led to Fela’s arrest, but fortunately, he had an alibi, as he was on stage in Cameroon at the time of the alleged crime, making it impossible for him to be in two places at once.”

In retaliation, Seun said Fela and his son, Femi smeared Abiola’s house with faeces at night. When the police came to investigate, Fela denied involvement but said he would have done it openly if given the chance.

“In response, Fela and my elder brother, Femi, took 12 buckets of feces—listen to his song ‘Give Me Shit, I Give You Shit’ for context—and smeared Abiola’s compound with it at night. The next day, the police came to investigate the incident, but Fela denied involvement, saying if given the chance, he would have done it openly,” Seun concluded.