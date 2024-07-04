FG Opens Sustainable Development Multipurpose Hospital In Abia

The federal government on Wednesday commissioned Sustainable Development Multipurpose Hospital in line with its commitment to actualizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on health for all citizens.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who commissioned the Sustainable Development Multipurpose Hospital at Ugwunagbo, said the federal government is committed to ensuring citizens across the nation access quality health without breaking the bank.

Mrs Adejoke said Abia State has already been performing well in addressing maternal and child mortality.

She disclosed that SDGs data showed the state maternal mortality rate has declined from 1047 to 531 since 2020 and currently stands at 136.

Originally to be named “Mother and Child Hospital”, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti said the renamed “Sustainable Development Multipurpose Hospital” captures SDGs 3 and would better serve the unique needs of the area.

Governor Otti thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the successful completion of the project in the state.

Otti said healthcare holds central position in his administration. He said the state government allocated 15% to healthcare services and delivery.

He said the federal government’s effort in healthcare provision for citizens aligned with his administration’s goal to provide quality healthcare to the citizens.

The Governor added that his administration would continue to ensure the maternal and mortality rate of the state drops to zero.

“Healthcare holds a central position in our government’s strategy. In the 2024 state budget, we have allocated 15% specifically for healthcare services and delivery. The Federal government’s efforts align seamlessly with our objectives. We appreciate their focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3, which aims to reduce maternal mortality to 70 per 100,000 persons by 2030,” Governor Otti said.

Abia State governor promised his administration would leave an enduring legacy in health sector.

He said a comprehensive medical village would be established “where all conceivable healthcare services are accessible“.

Otti said his administration would build residency in the Sustainable Development Multipurpose Hospital for doctors and other staff.

He said his administration aimed to attract 10% of funds spent on medical tourism abroad into the state.

“As our administration progresses, we aspire to leave an enduring legacy. Our goal is to establish a comprehensive medical village where all conceivable healthcare services are accessible. Additionally, we aim to attract 10% of the funds spent on medical tourism abroad toward enhancing healthcare to Abia State.

“The management of the newly commissioned hospital will be seamlessly transitioned to the state government. To support its optimal functioning, we will allocate additional land for the construction of doctors’ and staff quarters as proposed by the Federal Government,” he added.