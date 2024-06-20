Gov Otti Rescues Students Abandoned In India By Previous Administration

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has rescued Abia students studying at an Indian university, SRI SAI, who the previous administration abandoned.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting, chaired by the Governor.

Kanu said the State Executive Council deliberated on the case of Abia students before they were rescued.

He said that the Governor had approved that their fees be paid to enable them to continue with their studies at the Indian university.

He also disclosed that the Governor appointed Njoku Ukoha Njoku as his new Chief Press Secretary.

The new CPS replaced Kazie Uko, who has been the Governor’s Chief scribe since May 2023.

Kanu explained that the replacement of Ukoh was part of Governor Otti’s plan to rejig the media team of his administration, stressing that the new Chief Press Secretary, “Mr Ukoha is renowned for his experience in advocacy and media management and would bring his expertise and passion for writing to bear”.

The Commissioner further revealed that the Governor has approved the bursary payment to Abia students in various law schools in Nigeria.

He added that the Governor had secured accreditation for 19 courses at the Abia State University, Uturu.