For Six Years My Heart Ached, Until Tinubu Came – Prof Adeyeye

Director-General of the National Agency For Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has said at no time in her six years as DG did she feel relieved like Tinubu’s administration.

Professor Adeyeye said the perennial high cost of drugs caused by high cost of raw materials due to import duty on the raw material has been an issue of concern to her in the last six years of her headship of NAFDAC.

Mrs Adeyeye said this while reacting to the Executive Order signed by President Tinubu on June 28. The Executive Order announced by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, removed import duty fees on raw materials needed for production of drugs and other related products.

Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye said: “The perennial and persistent costly challenge of importation of all materials needed for manufacturing (except water) by local manufacturers was an open sore that needed to be addressed.

“As Director General, my professional heart ached for local manufacturers considering the import duties they have to pay for ALL materials, some packaging materials and equipment. I have advocated for zero tariffs since my assumption of office with a limited moratorium to give local manufacturers industrial breathing space to do what they know how to do best – manufacturing quality medical products.

“Then came the Tinubu Administration, and then the administration of the cerebral Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammed Ali Pate, and Coordinating Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who put the interest of the 200 million plus Nigerians before their own interest. Then the unimaginable started happening – giving local manufacturers a chance to excel and be competitive.”

Speaking on the advantages of Executive Order to the health sector, Professor Adeyeye said the import duty removal would high cost of drugs and other pharmaceutical products.

She said the new Executive Order would also attract local and foreign investment into medicine and pharmaceutical products and create jobs.

Adeyeye added that regulatory harmonization and market shaping addressed by the Order would also drive qualitative innovation and improve the local health industry.

“By lowering tariffs and providing special waivers, the EO aims to reduce the prohibitive costs of medicines and other pharmaceutical products, making healthcare more affordable for Nigerians,” she said.

“It will encourage local manufacturing, create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce dependence on imports, ensuring a reliable supply of essential healthcare products.

“It will enhance regulatory harmonization and market shaping will drive innovation and quality improvement in the local healthcare industry.

” By addressing underinvestment and regulatory challenges, the EO will strengthen Nigeria’s health system, improving service delivery and health outcomes, and enhancing resilience to future health crises,” NAFDAC boss said.

