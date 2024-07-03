Don’t Buy B-GAG Healthy Syrup – NAFDAC Tells Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned citizens against patronizing B-GAG Healthy Syrup.

NAFDAC said B-GAG Healthy Syrup’s production and sale did not pass through healthy examination in the lab.

The drugs and foods regulatory body said the syrup posed a risk to citizens’ health as the agency could not speak on its safety, quality and efficacy.

According to a statement on its website, NAFDAC said the product had no registration number and contained misleading labelling information.

Available information on B-GAG Healthy Syrup showed it was produced by Babban Gida Agalawa General Enterprises. It has batch number 0070, produced in No. 883/884 Western Bypass Ring Road, Kumbosto Local Govt, Kano State, Nigeria.

The food and drugs regulatory body said it identified the syrup while carrying out surveillance works in Maiduguri, Borno State and Keffi, Nasarawa State.

“Consumers and caregivers are hereby advised to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the use of the product. All medical products must be obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked,” NAFDAC said.

The agency also called on Nigerians who have used the product to report any adverse or side effects related to the use of the medicinal products to their nearest office.

NAFDAC said the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Surveillance and Monitoring System (GSMS) would be notified of the product’s illegal production and marketing.

As of the time of filling this report, our reporter could not contact the makers of the syrup as the product contained no phone or email contact information.