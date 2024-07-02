Google Launch Second Cohort Of Engage Nigeria Programme

The Creative Industries Initiative for Africa (C.I.I.F.A.), in collaboration with Google, is launching the second cohort of the Engage Nigeria programme, a transformative initiative aimed at equipping 8,000 youth with creative industry skills.

Engage Nigeria is part of the Skill Sprint initiative launched in 2023 to equip 20,000 Nigerian women and youth with vital digital skills.

This national programme continues to support the country’s burgeoning creative economy with expanded reach and new partnerships. This cohort will benefit 6,000 creatives from across Nigeria.

Building on the success of its inaugural cohort, which saw over 2,200 participants receive valuable training and mentorship, Engage Nigeria continues to provide comprehensive training in music business and production, event planning and management, cinematography and videography, animation, graphic design, and content creation.

This holistic approach ensures participants are well-prepared to navigate and thrive in the competitive creative industry.

The programme also includes mentorship from seasoned professionals and networking opportunities with industry leaders, enhancing their learning experience and career prospects.

Nigeria’s creative landscape is a dynamic and growing sector, contributing significantly to the economy.

From Nollywood’s global influence to the rise of Afrobeats, Nigerian creatives are making their mark worldwide.

The Engage Nigeria programme taps into this potential, providing participants with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in various creative disciplines.

A notable expansion in this cohort is the partnership with the GOYF Community Digitech Hub, bringing the initiative to the vibrant Eti-Osa 02 community in Lagos.

Hon. Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Eti-Osa Constituency 02 and a key supporter of the programme, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with C.I.I.F.A to bring the Engage Nigeria programme to our constituency. This partnership will unlock opportunities for our youth and provide them with critical skills indispensable to excel in the creative industry. It is a monumental stride towards fostering economic growth and innovation in Eti-Osa constituency 02 specifically and Lagos State at large.”

Godwin Tom, Founder of C.I.I.F.A., added, “Our mission at C.I.I.F.A is to empower the next generation of creative professionals in Africa. Partnering with GOYF Community Digitech Hub allows us to reach more young talents in Eti-Osa 02, providing them with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the creative economy. We are grateful for the support from Google.org in making this possible.”

Olumide Falegan, Manager, EMEA Music & Culture at Google SSA, highlighted the significant potential he sees in Nigeria’s youth, stating, “Digital technologies are not just tools, they are catalysts for endless possibilities. Through these platforms, our young talent can emerge as key contributors to the digital economy.”

Applications for the second cohort of the Engage Nigeria programme are now open.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://ciif.africa/engageng or contact [email protected] or 08172560000.