Nigeria’s Healthtracka Listed As Google Unveils 2024 Startups Growth Academy Cohort

Google for Startups has unveiled the 24 startups that have been chosen for the 2024 cohort of the Growth Academy: AI for Health initiative.

Naija News reports that the program aims to provide assistance to promising startups in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) that are using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform healthcare and medical research.

Among the selected startups are Healthtracka from Nigeria, Thalia Psychotherapy and TibuHealth from Kenya, and Zoie Health from South Africa. These companies serve as prime examples of how AI can effectively address critical healthcare issues in Sub-Saharan Africa, such as integrating mental health services, offering accessible outpatient care, and providing affordable healthcare to underserved communities.

This year’s program showcases a diverse group of 24 startups that are using AI to tackle various healthcare challenges. Their endeavours range from early detection of cancer and management of chronic diseases to support for mental health and optimization of clinical trials.

Advertisement

According to data from the World Health Organization, over 116 million individuals in Africa were reported to have mental health issues before the pandemic. Currently, there are less than two mental health workers for every 100,000 people in the region.

Thalia Psychotherapy’s AI chatbot offers evaluations and therapy sessions, enhancing mental health assistance in an area where mental health professionals are scarce.

In contrast, TibuHealth provides cost-effective outpatient services through “minute clinics” located in partner pharmacies within densely populated communities.

Advertisement

Reiterating the passion for growing innovative startups, the Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Google, Africa, Dorothy Ooko, said: “We are committed to supporting the growth of innovative startups, particularly those that are leveraging AI to address critical healthcare challenges. The Growth Academy: AI for Health program is a testament to this commitment, and we are excited to see the impact these startups will have on the future of healthcare.”

Naija News understands that the three-month program will provide participants with intensive training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Startups will benefit from workshops on best practices for AI, leadership development, responsible innovation, product design, and customer acquisition. Additionally, Google experts from Research, Health, Verily, Fitbit, and DeepMind will offer one-on-one mentorship sessions and technical project support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below are the participating startups, representing 13 countries from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and how they’re using AI models and technology to improve patient care and advance medical research:

Aide (United Kingdom) is a digital service that helps patients and clinicians better understand and manage chronic disease, specifically comorbidity.

AmplifAI (Saudi Arabia) combines AI driven thermography and computer vision to create a standardised and objective assessment for diabetic foot ulcers.

Biorce (Portugal) is developing solutions to enhance clinical trials through the power of AI, having created Jarvis, a clinical AI assistant.