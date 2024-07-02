Emirship Tussle: Court Adjourns Hearing Until July 4

A Kano State High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing of an application in the ongoing Kano Emirship Tussle case, to 4 of July.

The Attorney General of Kano State, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly, and Kano State House of Assembly, through their counsel, Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq, filed a motion ex parte dated May 27.

The applicants are seeking an order restraining the 15th emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye from parading themselves as traditional rulers.

The respondents are: Ado-Bayero, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, Bichi Emir; Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll, Emir of Karaye; Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad-Inuwa, Emir of Rano; and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, Emir of Gaya.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Director State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigeria Army.

When the case came up for hearing on all pending applications, counsel to the applicants, Eyitayo Fatogun SAN, informed the court that he was served with five processes on July 1 at about 6:30 p.m. by the first respondent.

He said, “My Lord, we received the respondent’s five processes yesterday evening, and we have filed all our responses.

“We urge the court to give us 30 minutes to stand down to enable us serve the respondent with our responses.”

Counsel to Ado-Bayero, Abdul Muhammed SAN, opposed the 30-minute standdown and sought an adjournment to enable him reply and file all their applications.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu adjourned the matter until July 4 for a hearing of all pending applications and originating motions.