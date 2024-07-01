JUST IN: 25 People Die, 53 Injured In Tragic Kano-Zaria Road Accident

The people of Kano and Kaduna states in North-West Nigeria were thrown into mourning on Monday following a tragic road accident at the Dangwaro Flyover along the famous Kano-Zaria Road.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS1.2 Kano Sector Command, confirmed that the accident resulted in the loss of 25 lives and left 53 others injured.

The FRSC command noted that the incident happened around 3:30 am today, involving a trailer (IVECO) with registration number KMC 311 ZB, which reportedly lost control due to overspeeding.

The trailer was reportedly carrying 90 individuals, resulting in significant casualties and injuries. Out of the 90 individuals involved in the accident, 12 were fortunate to be rescued unhurt, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy.

The FRSC Sector Commander, CC Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated that preliminary investigations suggest that the crash’s probable cause was overspeeding and loss of control by the trailer driver. A thorough investigation is underway to understand the circumstances and prevent such incidents in the future.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated by FRSC in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other emergency response agencies.

Items recovered from the scene, including six motorcycles, ten mobile phones, animals (rams and goats), maize, and four thousand naira, have been secured in police custody, underscoring the thoroughness of the investigation.

“All victims of the road traffic crash have been swiftly transported to Murtala Specialist Hospital Kano for urgent medical attention,” said CRC Abdullahi Labaran, SPEO/PRO FRSC RS1.2 Kano Sector Command.

Due to the incident, Sector Commander Ibrahim Abdullahi has warned drivers and motorists against endangering the lives of passengers and also going against traffic rules.

“Transporting animals, goods, and human beings concurrently is an unsafe practice that not only endangers lives but also contravenes traffic regulations designed to ensure road safety,” he emphasised.

The FRSC called on all individuals using the roads to strictly follow traffic laws and regulations in order to avoid additional tragedies on Nigerian roads.