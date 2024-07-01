Fact Check: Trump Said He Will Not Ban Abortion, Kamala Harris lied

The United States Vice President, Kamala Harris’ statement that Donald Trump would ban abortion was not true.

The first black vice president of the US, on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, wrote that the Republican Party presidential candidate would ban abortion nationwide.

Harris, also seeking re-election along with the president, Joe Biden, both Democrats, said Trump’s position on abortion would be against American women’s reproductive freedom.

She said if re-elected along with Biden, both of them would uphold American women’s reproductive freedom. She added that both Biden and herself would also do everything in their power to stop the former US president from winning.

“Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide.

“President Joe Biden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women’s reproductive freedom,” Harris tweeted on Sunday, June 30.

A check by our reporter showed that the Republican candidate, Trump, had said he would not ban abortion but would allow states to decide.

Also, a CNN report quoted that Trump, when asked if he would ban abortion nationwide when he landed on Atlanta Termac on Wednesday, June 26, said no.

“Appearing on a tarmac Wednesday in Atlanta, Trump provided a more definitive answer. Asked if he would sign a national abortion ban if it passed Congress, the former president shook his head: ‘No‘,” CNN reported.

Joe Biden had a bad debate against Trump, on Thursday, June 27. Barack Obama reacting to Biden’s poor performance, said bad debates happen. “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know,” Obama wrote on his X handle.

He added that November election remained a choice “between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night (Thursday, June 26) didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Trump, during his first tenure as president of the United States, rejected abortion and remained steadfast in his stance against it.