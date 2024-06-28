Key Takeaways From Biden-Trump Presidential Debate

United States President, Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump engaged in their first debate for the 2024 election cycle on Thursday night.

The debate, hosted by CNN in Atlanta and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, featured strict rules to prevent interruptions, with each candidate’s microphone muted when it was not their turn to speak.

The 90-minute debate included discussions on various critical topics, with both candidates presenting contrasting views.

Economy

– Biden’s Perspective: President Biden blamed Trump for leaving an economy in decline and mishandling the pandemic. He emphasized efforts to combat inflation and reduce costs, such as lowering insulin prices.

– Trump’s Response: Trump claimed the U.S. had the “greatest economy” under his leadership, blaming Biden for current inflation. He defended his proposal for a 10% tariff on foreign goods, despite economists’ concerns that it would increase prices.

Health and Abortion

– Trump’s View: Trump supported the Supreme Court’s decision to maintain access to the abortion pill mifepristone and highlighted his role in appointing justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. He supported state-level decisions on abortion and mentioned exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother’s life.

– Biden’s Stance: Biden dismissed Trump’s claims about Roe v. Wade, emphasizing that most constitutional scholars supported the decision.

Immigration and Capitol Attack

– Trump’s Claims: Trump criticized Biden for allowing criminals and terrorists to cross the border, claiming the border was the “safest in history” during his presidency. He deflected questions about the January 6 Capitol attack by highlighting his administration’s achievements.

– Biden’s Rebuttal: Biden refuted Trump’s claims, stating that only one terrorist incident occurred during Trump’s term. He accused Trump of exaggeration and lacking data to support his claims.

Debate Dynamics

– Verbal Exchanges: Both candidates had moments where they abandoned substantive responses to criticize each other. Trump labelled Biden the “worst president,” while Biden cited a survey naming Trump as the worst president in American history.

– Age Concerns: Biden, 81, and Trump, 82, addressed concerns about their age. Biden highlighted his long-standing experience, while Trump cited cognitive test results and recent golf victories as proof of his competence.

Election Integrity

– Trump’s Position: Trump reiterated baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election but eventually said he would accept the results if the election is “fair and legal.”

– Biden’s View: Biden called Trump a “whiner” for his continued denial of the 2020 results, pointing out that no court found merit in his fraud claims.

The debate highlighted significant differences between the candidates on key issues, with both Biden and Trump taking the opportunity to criticize each other’s records and present their visions for the future.