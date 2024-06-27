Euro 2024 Top Scorers – See All Goalscorers At The Tournament

The European Championship (Euro 2024) has produced some stunning results and also shone out a couple of players who proved to be top goalscorers.

After a thrilling three group stage games, Georges Mikautadze, a player of the “surprise package” at the Euro 2024, Georgia stood out as the tournament’s top scorer.

Mikautadze has been so in form that he has scored a goal in each of the three group stage games including his country’s unbelievable 2-0 victory over Portugal. This means that he currently has three goals to his name.

Note that the 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday, June 26, helped Georgia to qualify for the round of 16 of the Euro 2024 for the first time in their history. They made it to the next round as one of the four best losers.

The 23-year-old striker, Mikautadze, who currently plays for Ligue 1 club, Metz is closely followed in the goalscorers’ chart by four players – Niclas Fullkrug (Germany), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Jamal Musiala (Germany) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia). These players are all on two goals each.

Below are all the players who have scored at least a goal in the ongoing Euro 2024:

Georges Mikautadze, Georgia — 3 goals

Niclas Fullkrug, Germany — 2 goals

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands — 2 goals

Jamal Musiala, Germany — 2 goals

Ivan Schranz, Slovakia — 2 goals

Ferran Torres, Spain — 1 goal

Michel Aebischer, Switzerland — 1 goal

Mattia Zaccagni, Italy — 1 goal

Kylian Mbappé, France — 1 goal

IIkay Gundogan, Germany — 1 goal

Dan Ndoye, Switzerland — 1 goal

Memphis Depay, Netherlands — 1 goal

Kai Havertz, Germany — 1 goal

Fabian Ruiz, Spain — 1 goal

Florian Wirtz, Germany — 1 goal

Zan Karnicnik, Slovenia — 1 goal

Dani Carvajal, Spain — 1 goal

Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium — 1 goal

Alessandro Bastoni, Italy — 1 goal

Bruno Fernandes, Portugal — 1 goal

Erik Janza, Slovenia — 1 goal

Bernardo Silva, Portugal — 1 goal

Răzvan Marin, Romania — 1 goal

Nicolo Barella, Italy — 1 goal

Jude Bellingham, England — 1 goal

Christian Eriksen, Denmark — 1 goal

Morten Hjulmand, Denmark — 1 goal

Harry Kane, England — 1 goal

Alvaro Morata, Spain — 1 goal

Breel Embolo, Switzerland — 1 goal

Arda Guler, Turkey — 1 goal

Kwadwo Duah, Switzerland — 1 goal

Youri Tielemans, Belgium — 1 goal

Mert Muldur, Turkey — 1 goal

Kerem Akturkoglu, Turkey — 1 goal

Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland — 1 goal

Emre Can, Germany — 1 goal

Wout Weghorst, Netherlands — 1 goal

Francisco Conceicao, Portugal — 1 goal

Note that the Euro 2024 round of 16 phase will commence on Saturday, June 29, and end on Tuesday, July 2.