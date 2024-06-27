Sports
Euro 2024 Top Scorers – See All Goalscorers At The Tournament
The European Championship (Euro 2024) has produced some stunning results and also shone out a couple of players who proved to be top goalscorers.
After a thrilling three group stage games, Georges Mikautadze, a player of the “surprise package” at the Euro 2024, Georgia stood out as the tournament’s top scorer.
Mikautadze has been so in form that he has scored a goal in each of the three group stage games including his country’s unbelievable 2-0 victory over Portugal. This means that he currently has three goals to his name.
Note that the 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday, June 26, helped Georgia to qualify for the round of 16 of the Euro 2024 for the first time in their history. They made it to the next round as one of the four best losers.
The 23-year-old striker, Mikautadze, who currently plays for Ligue 1 club, Metz is closely followed in the goalscorers’ chart by four players – Niclas Fullkrug (Germany), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Jamal Musiala (Germany) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia). These players are all on two goals each.
Below are all the players who have scored at least a goal in the ongoing Euro 2024:
Georges Mikautadze, Georgia — 3 goals
Niclas Fullkrug, Germany — 2 goals
Cody Gakpo, Netherlands — 2 goals
Jamal Musiala, Germany — 2 goals
Ivan Schranz, Slovakia — 2 goals
Ferran Torres, Spain — 1 goal
Michel Aebischer, Switzerland — 1 goal
Mattia Zaccagni, Italy — 1 goal
Kylian Mbappé, France — 1 goal
IIkay Gundogan, Germany — 1 goal
Dan Ndoye, Switzerland — 1 goal
Memphis Depay, Netherlands — 1 goal
Kai Havertz, Germany — 1 goal
Fabian Ruiz, Spain — 1 goal
Florian Wirtz, Germany — 1 goal
Zan Karnicnik, Slovenia — 1 goal
Dani Carvajal, Spain — 1 goal
Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium — 1 goal
Alessandro Bastoni, Italy — 1 goal
Bruno Fernandes, Portugal — 1 goal
Erik Janza, Slovenia — 1 goal
Bernardo Silva, Portugal — 1 goal
Răzvan Marin, Romania — 1 goal
Nicolo Barella, Italy — 1 goal
Jude Bellingham, England — 1 goal
Christian Eriksen, Denmark — 1 goal
Morten Hjulmand, Denmark — 1 goal
Harry Kane, England — 1 goal
Alvaro Morata, Spain — 1 goal
Breel Embolo, Switzerland — 1 goal
Arda Guler, Turkey — 1 goal
Kwadwo Duah, Switzerland — 1 goal
Youri Tielemans, Belgium — 1 goal
Mert Muldur, Turkey — 1 goal
Kerem Akturkoglu, Turkey — 1 goal
Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland — 1 goal
Emre Can, Germany — 1 goal
Wout Weghorst, Netherlands — 1 goal
Francisco Conceicao, Portugal — 1 goal
Note that the Euro 2024 round of 16 phase will commence on Saturday, June 29, and end on Tuesday, July 2.
