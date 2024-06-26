‘You Can’t Control Fubara Again, We’re Ready To Fight For Him’ – Ex-militant Leader Challenges Wike

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Gabriel ‘General’ Asabuja, has vowed never to allow the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to control the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

Naija News reports that Asabuja, in a video obtained by Daily Post, expressed readiness to fight and work with Fubara to ensure peace in the state.

The leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, declared that Fubara and his new Caretaker Chairmen should be allowed to enforce such peace in the state.

While accusing the Police of supporting Wike due to benefits from him, Asabuja also vowed to fight against crime, kidnapping, killings, and rape in the state.

Advertisement

He said, “We are ready to fight and work with Sim, enough is enough. DSS and Police can’t you see the hunger in the state, are we going to die of suffering and smiling? We have so many natural resources including oil but we are still suffering from the hands of a few politicians.

“DSS and police, we are fighting for our rights and won’t stop. If you can for me I’m ready but we will work with Sim, I have sent signals to all my soldiers in the 23 local government areas of Rivers to take over. I’m in charge of anti-bunkery in the South South.

“MEND is back to support the government of Rivers State and escort all the Caretaker Chairmen to all the councils. I have over 10,000 soldiers, so if you are looking for me; be prepared to kill people.

Advertisement

“How can Wike be asking the number of citizens of the state ‘if they were born well,’ when he was governor did anybody ask him such a question? It’s an insult to ask a governor such a question and you want us to keep quiet.

“It’s my duty to make Rivers State a better place, we are ready to fight to make the state a better place and in peace. We will fight against crime, kidnapping, robbery, and we need peace. Police supporting the former people are bad, they are supporting Wike due to the benefit from him, what he’s doing is right? You have left power but still want to control who is in power, is that right? It will never happen again and we will not agree.”