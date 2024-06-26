Renowned Nigerian Visual Artist, Zinno Orara Is Dead

Renowned Nigerian contemporary visual artist, Zinno Orara, is dead.

Naija News reports that Orara passed away at the age of 60, and his colleague, Gab Awusa, confirmed the demise on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Awusa wrote, “My friend, my brother has gone home to be with the Lord….Rest in peace Zinno Orara.”

Also, the founder of Omotayo Art Gallery, Biodun Omolayo, took to his Facebook page to mourn the deceased.

Omolayo also reminisced on the lives Orara impacted while he was alive.

He wrote, “WE LOST A GEM—ZINO Zinno Orara, A Graduate with distinction! A brilliant visual artist! A Philosopher! A Painter of Philosophy!

“A gentleman per excellence! One of the cleanest Artists in Nigeria! A lover of family! A gentle mentor to children & teenagers!

“Zinno Orara thank you for adding colours to the lives of others even when you were going through your own silent pains!

“Young at Art Creative Workshop appreciates you, especially for coming to groom them on our 20th anniversary last year!

“Who would have imagined that your DIALOGUE at the National Museum, Lagos, this year was going to be your last major outing!

“Hmmm, life is so ephemeral! Zino, we love you but the Lord loves you more! Good night, finally, dear brilliant fine artist and friend! May the Lord rest your soul and grant your family the strength to bear your exit!.”