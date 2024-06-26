Popular Comedian Enters Race For Abuja Municipal Area Council Chairmanship

Renowned comedian Obinna Simon, known by his stage name MC Tagwaye, has declared his candidacy for the chairmanship of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Tuesday in Abuja by Director General of the Nigeria Youth Political Agenda (NYPA), Moses Kaser.

Kaser highlighted the excitement Simon’s candidacy has generated among the youth and stakeholders in AMAC, positioning him as a strong contender for the 2025 election.

Kaser noted that NYPA, a youth-focused political organization, played a key role in persuading Simon to join the race.

As the coordinator of the Obinna Campaign Council, Kaser expressed confidence in Simon’s potential to secure the party’s nomination and ultimately win the chairmanship.

He emphasized Simon’s dedication to youth empowerment and his vision to establish cottage industries, which would transform Abuja’s industrial landscape.

“With Simon’s entry, the AMAC chairmanship race is expected to be more competitive and issue-driven, as the young aspirant is poised to bring fresh ideas and energy to the table,” Kaser stated.

Born a twin in Katsina State, Obinna Simon has gained fame as a skilled mimic of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite his Anambra State origins, Simon has mastered the Hausa language and is celebrated for his accurate imitation of the former President’s speech patterns, tone, and demeanor.

Simon’s talent has garnered widespread recognition and admiration, with many impressed by his ability to capture Buhari’s distinctive style and charisma.

His fluency in Hausa and his impressive mimicry skills have made him a prominent figure in both entertainment and politics.

The contest for the chairmanship of AMAC has become more exciting with the entry of dynamic young leaders like Simon.