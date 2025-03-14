APC Presidential Campaign Team Member Dumps Party For SDP

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign team for the 2023 elections, Obinna Simon, popularly known as MC Tagwaye, has dumped the ruling party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Simon while stating his reason for dumping APC said he left the party due to APC’s lack of a proper reward system for loyal members and its failure to uphold its founding ideals.

The former APC chieftain in a statement released on Friday, said, “This decisive move is born out of my deep-seated conviction that the APC has deviated from its original ideals. The party’s reward system does not honor loyalty, and its leadership structure is dominated by a few power brokers who disregard the voices and aspirations of the majority.”

Naija News reports that he also condemned the ruling party’s internal democracy, stating that it has been “egregiously compromised” and that decisions are made by a select few “power brokers,” sidelining the majority.

Simon who dumped APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) described the party as a “beacon of hope,” praising its commitment to youth inclusion, internal democracy, transparency, and accountability.

He said, “I have made the bold decision to resign from the APC and join the SDP, a party that truly represents the interests of the people. I encourage all Nigerians who share my vision to join me. Together, we can build a better future for ourselves, our children, and our great nation.”

MC Tagwaye, a well-known comedian and businessman, formally submitted his resignation to his APC ward chairman, marking the start of a new political journey in the SDP.