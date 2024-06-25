FG Bans Single-use Plastics Across All MDAs

The federal government has placed a ban on the use of single-use plastics across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This was announced on Tuesday by the Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako while briefing newsmen at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in Abuja.

He stated that the ban aligns with the government’s broader plastic waste management strategy and is targeted at combating plastic pollution in the country which he described as a major issue in the country.

He said: “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to addressing the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.”

It would be recalled that the Lagos State government, under Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier this year, banned styrofoam and single-use plastics in the state.

Lagos State government has said that it banned the use of styrofoam in the state to protect the environment and the people’s wellbeing.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, restated this at the Nigeria Plastic Solution activity launch at the Landmark Conference Centre, Victoria Island.

He explained that it was an inevitable decision that is already yielding positive results.

Wahab lamented that one of the most pressing issues affecting the environment and planet is plastic pollution.

He stressed that plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue, ‘it has also become a social, health and economic issue that requires the collective commitment of everyone who is sincere about protecting the planet’.

