President Tinubu Holds Second FEC Meeting In One Week

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports Wednesday’s FEC meeting is the second for the week after the one earlier held on Monday.

On Monday, the council approved several memos, including the one for the completion of the Oyo-Ogbomoso road project and the license approval for new private universities in the country.

The agenda of today’s meeting is yet to be revealed, but the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the end of the last meeting, had indicated that another meeting of the council was scheduled for today.

At the commencement of today’s meeting, the council honoured two former members who passed on recently with a minute of silence.

Those honoured were the first female Minister, Adenike Oyagbola, who served under late Shehu Shagari’s administration and late Chief Edwin Clark, who was a Federal Commissioner for Education and later Information.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.

In other news, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied describing the recent Supreme Court ruling on the political crisis in Rivers State as reckless.

Peter Obi, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that even if the Supreme Court ruling is not agreeable to him, he couldn’t have described it as reckless.

Naija News reports the former Anambra State Governor made the clarification following some reports claiming he described the verdict of the apex court on Rivers State as reckless.

Obi, however, explained that his submissions were misinterpreted and taken out of context.