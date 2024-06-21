Fake Diabetes Drugs In Circulation – WHO Issues Worldwide Alert

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a public caution concerning the circulation of fake diabetes medications that have been on the market since 2022, impacting every part of the globe.

Naija News reports that the health organization, in a declaration, specifically mentioned issues with these fake drugs in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Brazil starting in October 2023.

The issue involves Ozempic, a drug that includes the active ingredient semaglutide, which is also sanctioned in the EU for treating type 2 diabetes.

According to WHO, the fake version is an exact replica of the genuine drug. Since it also reduces appetite, it’s being increasingly used for weight reduction.

However, these fake medications might not have the correct dosage of active ingredients, potentially leading to uncontrolled blood sugar levels in diabetics, the WHO stated.

It also mentioned that these fake drugs could have other active ingredients that are harmful to health.

The WHO urged healthcare professionals, pharmacists, regulatory bodies, and the general public to stay alert.

Individuals should only purchase medications with a prescription from brick-and-mortar pharmacies, not online, the WHO advised.

Patients are also encouraged to check that the insulin pen’s dosage markings are clear, the label is accurate, and there are no typos on the packaging.