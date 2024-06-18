German Club Signs Nigerian Youngster Chilohem Onuoha

German Bundesliga 2 club, FC Cologne, have confirmed the signing of Nigerian youngster, Chilohem Onuoha.

Chilohem Onuoha started his football development at a German side, Füchse Youth before he joined another German side, Hertha BSC Youth on July 1, 2019.

Hertha BSC decided to sell him to RB Leipzig on July 1, 2022, for a transfer fee worth €350,000. While at Leipzig, he went on loan at 1. FC Köln, SC Verl, and 1. FC Köln.

Weeks before the expiration of his contract with Leipzig, the 19-year-old Nigerian-born German attacking midfielder secured his move to Cologne, a second-tier league club in Germany.

After signing a permanent deal with Cologne, Chilohem Onuoha said he settled for the club because he trusted in the discussion he had with the club’s representatives.

“I chose Cologne because I felt a lot of trust in the discussions. I also have the opportunity to develop myself here,” Onuoha told the club’s official website.

“I have friends in Cologne who have been following the club for a long time and who have told me a lot about the club. I really want to be able to play in the RheinEnergieSTADION one day and will work hard to achieve this goal.

“To achieve this, it is a good step to play for SC Verl in the 3rd division in my first year of senior football.”

Note that Chilohem Onuoha has played once for Germany’s under-19 team but he is still eligible to play for Nigeria, his ancestral home.