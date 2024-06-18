14 States That Will Experience Heavy Rainfall This Week (Full List)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that fourteen states across the nation would expereince heavy rainfall this week.

The agency made the prediction in its weekly weather forecast released on Tuesday which is valid for seven days from 18th June to 24th June 2024.

The States predicted to experience heavy rainfall are; Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ekiti and Osun States.

NIMET added that the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is expected to be strong within the week over the West African region.

The bulletin reads: “During the week, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is expected to be strong within the week over the West African region. Good moisture influx and velocity divergence is expected to enhance the prospects of Heavy rainfall over parts of Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ekiti and Osun states.”

The agency also identified some states that would experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated over parts of Zamfara, Kano, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states.”

Low rainfall was predicted over parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa and Yobe States, while the rest of the country should experience low to moderate rainfall, according to NIMET.

The agency warned that the heavy rainfall in some parts of the country could lead to flash floods and therefore warned members of the public to take safety precautions.

“There are prospects of flash floods on roads, bridges & low-lying areas which can disrupt vehicular traffic. The public is advised to take necessary safety precautions; do not walk through fast-flowing runoff waters,” the agency stated.

NIMET also predicted the maximum and minimum temperature that would be witnessed by various States this week.

It stated that the maximum temperature range of 35 – 40oC is anticipated over parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe and Borno states.

“Temperature range of 30 – 35C is expected over parts of Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states. The rest of the country is expected to experience a temperature range of 25 – 30C.”

According to NiMet, the minimum temperature range of 15 – 20c is expected over parts of Plateau states.

A temperature range of 25 – 30oC is anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe and Borno states. However, temperatures 20 – 25C and above are expected over the remaining parts of the country.