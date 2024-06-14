Court Grants Social Media Influencer, Ijele ₦50Million Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has granted bail to social media influencer Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, popularly known as Ijele.

According to SaharaReporters, the bail was granted in a ruling delivered by the trial judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko, on Friday morning.

Ijele was ordered by the court to present a ₦50 million bail bond, with the condition that one surety possesses land in Lagos and the other holds a civil service position of no less than level 14.

Recall that the Lagos State Police had invited the social media influencer for questioning days after accusing popular pastor, Evangelist Ebuka Obi of conducting fake miracles.

The Police Force, however, filed an amended three-count criminal charge against Ijele before the court.

The three counts in the case between the Inspector General of Police as the complainant and Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu as the defendant involve conspiracy, criminal defamation, cybercrime, and threats to life.

In the charge numbered FHCA/3210/24, the police said the offences violate sections 24(1)(a)(b), (2)(a)(b); 27(1)(a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act 2015 and sections 373 and 374 of the Criminal Code Act, Punishable under section 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

Also, a magistrate’s court in Abuja had previously dismissed the case related to criminal intimidation, threats to life, cyberstalking, and cyberbullying filed against him.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna, while ruling on the bail application filed through the defendant’s lawyer, struck out the case for lack of jurisdiction.

The judge also instructed the police to bring the blogger before a competent court of law so that the defendant can enter a plea in accordance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJA) 2015.

The Nigeria Police Force is prosecuting the case on behalf of Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s Zion Prayer Ministry Movement Outreach.