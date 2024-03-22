Social Media Influencer Invited By Police After Accusing Evangelist Ebuka Obi Of Fake Miracles

The Lagos State Police has invited a social media influencer for questioning days after accusing popular pastor, Evangelist Ebuka Obi of conducting fake miracles.

In the invitation letter as seen, the Police are investigating an alleged case of criminal intimidation, threat to life, cyber stalking, and cyberbullying.

The social media influencer, Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, popularly known as Ijele Speaks II had in a post accused Evangelist Ebuka Obi of being a liar and labelled all his miracles deceitful.

He wrote: “Dear @Lagos PoliceNG cc @BenHundeyin and our Ministry of Justice, have we abolished the 4(19) of our criminal code?

“For how long is this thief Ebuka Obi going to be allowed to fool people? Is he above the law? So any criminal can wake up one day and say whatever he likes and would be allowed to go free because…? Pastor?

“And these are the people whose business premises serve as polling units. They’ll help rig elections for politicians who in turn would be patronising them throughout their tenures.

“You dare not remit some of the public funds to them, else they’ll tell their sheep that God has removed his glory from you, for that reason, you must fail in the next election cycle.

“Arrangee Master Ebuka Obi. Your scam is coming to an end.”

In the invitation letter shared by the influencer on X, the Lagos State Police wrote, “This office is investigating an alleged case of criminal intimidation, threat to life, cyber stalking, cyber bullying, conduct likely to cause the breach of peace in which your name featured prominently.

“In view of the above, you are kindly invited for an interview with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7 Police Headquarters, Abuja on 21st March 2024 by 11:00 a.m. prompt through Officer-In-Charge of Crack Squad.”