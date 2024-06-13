You Came from The Trenches, It Is Your Duty To Succeed – Shehu Sani Tells Tinubu

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has told President Bola Tinubu that a nation can only be united by the ideals of freedom, equity and justice.

He asserted that the national anthem, pledge and condition cannot unite the citizenry.

Sani stated that Tinubu has a duty to succeed, as all Nigerians would share in the glory.

The former senator stated this while speaking at a special dinner organised to mark Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Shehu: “Mr President, I will like to draw your attention to this fact and this truth, a national anthem cannot unite a nation, a national pledge cannot unite a nation, a constitution cannot unite a nation.

“A nation is united by the ideals of freedom, a nation is united by equity and by justice.

“This democracy was not a gift given to us by the military, it was not a lottery that we won, it was a product of struggle and sacrifice.

“Mr President, you have a duty to succeed. If you succeed, we will share your glory because you came from the trenches, you came from that struggle, you came from that period of struggle.

“Mr President, if you fail, they will say that those of you who fought for democracy have nothing new to offer Nigeria.”