Video: Death Toll Surpasses 35 In Kuwait Building Fire, 43 Wounded

The Interior Ministry of Kuwait announced on Wednesday that a fire outbreak in an area heavily populated with foreign workers resulted in the deaths of over 35 individuals and injuries to many others.

The health ministry reported that forty-three individuals sustained injuries after a blaze erupted in a residential building located south of Kuwait City at dawn.

According to Kuwait TV, Major General Eid Al-Owaihan, director of the interior ministry’s General Department of Criminal Evidence, said during a visit to the site, “Unfortunately, we received a report of a fire at exactly 6:00 am (0300 GMT) in the Mangaf area.

“As for the deaths in the building behind me, the number has exceeded 35 so far and forensic teams have identified three of the bodies.

“We went to the site and the firefighting force controlled the fire, then the inspection began by an emergency team formed for such crises.”

A source from the General Fire Department revealed that the victims succumbed to smoke inhalation as the fire originated from the ground floor.

The Interior Minister, Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, announced the detention of the building’s owner as part of an investigation into possible negligence, during his visit to the scene.

Posting about the incident on the social media site X, PM Modi offered his condolences and posted on X: “The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest.”

