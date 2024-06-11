List Of Public Holidays FG Will Declare In June 2024

Nigerians are gearing up for an eventful June as the federal government has announced a public holiday for Democracy Day and is expected to announce the Eid-el-Kabir holidays in the coming days.

Democracy Day, marked annually on June 12, celebrates Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 1999 and commemorates the historical June 12, 1993, elections. Dr. Tunji-Ojo confirmed that Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will be observed as a public holiday across the nation.

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two major Islamic celebrations globally. It involves the sacrifice of an animal in obedience to Allah, mirroring the story of Prophet Ibrahim as described in the Holy Quran. This year, the feast’s anticipated date falls on Sunday, June 16.

Given that the Eid celebration might take place on a Sunday, the government might extend the holiday to Monday and Tuesday, allowing a prolonged celebration, especially since Sundays are regular off days for most employees and students.

This follows the sighting of the Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah on Thursday, June 6, as reported by Naija News.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has stated that the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 will commence on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Subsequently, the five-day spiritual exercise for Hajj will begin on June 14, with Arafat Day on June 15 and Eid Al Adha on June 16.