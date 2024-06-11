Biden’s Son Convicted On All Charges In Gun Case

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was convicted on federal gun charges on Tuesday, marking the first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president’s child.

The jury in Wilmington, Delaware, where the Biden family resides, found Hunter Biden guilty on all three counts after deliberating for approximately three hours across two days.

Hunter Biden, aged 54, faced allegations of falsifying information about his illegal drug use while purchasing a handgun in 2018.

His conviction arrives amid his father’s reelection campaign and on a day dedicated to addressing gun violence by the president.

This verdict closely follows the recent conviction of Donald Trump on business fraud charges, introducing additional complexity to the political landscape as Trump is a potential Republican nominee for the upcoming November election.

Despite not testifying at his one-week trial, the ramifications of the trial were significant, with First Lady Jill Biden attending several days of the proceedings.

President Biden, while not present at the trial, expressed his unwavering support for his son, stating, “As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.”

The legal challenges extend beyond the gun charges, as Hunter Biden also faces accusations of tax evasion in California.

These cases pose a distraction for the Democrats, who are keen to maintain focus on Donald Trump, the first former president ever to be convicted of a crime.

Hunter Biden’s personal struggles with addiction and his dealings in China and Ukraine have long made him a target for Republican scrutiny, although no corruption charges have been successfully brought against him.

The White House has stated that there will be no presidential pardon for Hunter Biden, who now faces a potential maximum sentence of 25 years, though actual jail time may be unlikely given his status as a first-time offender.