Trump Revokes Biden’s Security Clearance In Retaliatory Move

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, US President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of his predecessor, Joe Biden, effectively barring him from receiving classified intelligence briefings.

Trump announced the decision via his Truth Social platform, stating that the move was a direct response to Biden’s own actions in 2021, when he ordered intelligence agencies to halt security briefings for the former president in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s security clearances and stopping his daily intelligence briefings,” Trump posted.

The president argued that Biden had set a precedent when he denied him access to intelligence updates three years ago.

“He set this precedent in 2021 when he instructed the intelligence community to stop the 45th president of the United States (me!) from accessing national security details, a courtesy provided to former presidents.”

Former presidents in the US typically retain security clearance and receive periodic intelligence briefings. However, Biden revoked Trump’s access in 2021, citing his “erratic behavior” and concerns over his handling of sensitive national security information.

At the time, Biden justified his decision, saying, “I just think there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

Trump’s latest move appears to be part of a broader effort to exact political revenge, fulfilling a campaign promise to target officials and policies from the Biden era.

Purge Of Biden-Era Officials Begins

Beyond Biden, Trump has already begun revoking security clearances for former top officials who criticized his presidency. Those affected include:

– Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House infectious disease expert.

– Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former Secretary of State, who later distanced himself from the administration.

– Over 50 former intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop scandal had the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.

The president has also vowed to fire FBI agents who worked on cases involving the January 6 rioters, labelling them as “corrupt.”

“I would fire some of them because they were corrupt. I have no doubt about that,” Trump stated.

Elon Musk Joins Trump’s Federal Workforce Reduction Plan

In a separate but related move, Trump has launched a “buyout plan” targeting federal employees hired during the Biden administration.

Under this plan, workers can choose to take paid leave until September or risk being fired. Trump, in collaboration with billionaire Elon Musk, aims to drastically reduce the federal workforce and save taxpayer funds.

In anticipation of Trump’s crackdown, Biden issued an unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, in December. He also extended pre-emptive pardons to his siblings and their spouses, a move widely interpreted as an attempt to shield them from Trump’s legal reprisals.