‘APC Has Deviated’ – Ex-Vice Chairman, Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has asserted that the ruling party has deviated from its core manifesto and it is becoming like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it replaced.

Naija News reports that Lukeman, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said APC came up with the idea of the opposition parties merging to defeat the PDP and correct some of the anomalies noticed at that time.

However, the party has deviated from its priorities on issue of health, education and social service.

According to the APC chieftain, PDP was becoming a one-man show where internal democracy had been dumped and candidates imposed on the electorates, stressing that it was the reason they established the APC.

Lukeman added that part of the party’s problems started from Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, who was acting like an emperor because he was the singular electoral asset of the party.

He said, “We were clear on the kind of party APC should be. We saw the weaknesses of the PDP, apart from the imposition of candidates, part of the problem was that elected candidates were not accountable to the party or anybody and we thought building the APC would depart from that and that was where the slogan ‘change’ came.

“When the debate about the manifesto of the party was going on, the conception was that the party was going to be social democratic with a priority on the issues of health, education and social services but the party has deviated.

“We were hoping with Asiwaju (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu), things will start changing.

“We are having a party where some of its organs have not been convened since its formation. We are having a party which for one year no meeting has taken place and that party is controlling the government.”