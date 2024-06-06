Sports
Under-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets Of Nigeria Fall In Group D [See All Group Fixtures]
Nigeria’s women’s Under-20 team (Falconets) have been drawn into a difficult group at the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.
The Falconets are placed in Group D of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup which will take place from August 31 to September 22, 2024.
Apart from Nigeria, the group features Venezuela, South Korea, and former champions, Germany. The draw was done on Wednesday at a ceremony in Bogota, Colombia.
Note that for the first time in the history of the tournament, 24 teams will participate in the under-20 Women’s World Cup.
Apart from Germany, the Falconets are the only side in Group D that have played in the final of the competition. The Nigerian side finished second in the tournament in 2010 and 2014.
The Falconets will commence their campaign in this year’s edition of the competition against South Korea on September 2. Afterwards, coach Christopher Danjuma and his girls will face Germany and then Venezuela in the group stage.
Below are all the group stage (first stage) fixtures for the 2024 Under-20 FIFA World Cup:
Saturday 31 August 2024
First Stage · Group A
Cameroon Vs Mexico
21:00
First Stage · Group B
France Vs Canada
21:00
Sunday 01 September 2024
First Stage · Group B
Brazil Vs Fiji
00:00
First Stage · Group A
Colombia Vs Australia
00:00
First Stage · Group C
Spain Vs Usa
21:00
First Stage · Group D
Germany Vs Venezuela
21:00
Monday 02 September 2024
First Stage · Group D
Nigeria Vs Korea Republic
00:00
First Stage · Group C
Paraguay Vs Morocco
00:00
First Stage · Group F
Korea Dpr Vs Argentina
23:00
First Stage · Group E
Japan Vs New Zealand
23:00
Tuesday 03 September 2024
First Stage · Group F
Costa Rica Vs Netherlands
02:00
First Stage · Group E
Ghana Vs Austria
02:00
First Stage · Group A
Mexico Vs Australia
23:00
First Stage · Group B
France Vs Brazil
23:00
Wednesday 04 September 2024
First Stage · Group A
Colombia Vs Cameroon
02:00
First Stage · Group B
Fiji Vs Canada
02:00
First Stage · Group D
Germany Vs Nigeria
23:00
First Stage · Group C
Spain Vs Paraguay
23:00
Thursday 05 September 2024
First Stage · Group C
Morocco Vs USA
02:00
First Stage · Group D
Korea Republic Vs Venezuela
02:00
First Stage · Group F
Korea Dpr Vs Costa Rica
23:00
First Stage · Group E
Japan Vs Ghana
23:00
Friday 06 September 2024
First Stage · Group E
Austria Vs New Zealand
02:00
First Stage · Group F
Netherlands Vs Argentina
02:00
First Stage · Group B
Fiji Vs France
23:00
First Stage · Group B
Canada Vs Brazil
23:00
Saturday 07 September 2024
First Stage · Group A
Australia Vs Cameroon
02:00
First Stage · Group A
Mexico Vs Colombia
02:00
First Stage · Group D
Korea Republic Vs Germany
21:00
First Stage · Group D
Venezuela Vs Nigeria
21:00
Sunday 08 September 2024
First Stage · Group C
Usa Vs Paraguay
00:00
First Stage · Group C
Morocco Vs Spain
00:00
First Stage · Group F
Argentina Vs Costa Rica
21:00
First Stage · Group F
Netherlands Vs Korea DPR
21:00
Monday 09 September 2024
First Stage · Group E
Austria Vs Japan
00:00
First Stage · Group E
New Zealand Vs Ghana
00:00
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775