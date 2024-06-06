Under-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets Of Nigeria Fall In Group D [See All Group Fixtures]

Nigeria’s women’s Under-20 team (Falconets) have been drawn into a difficult group at the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

The Falconets are placed in Group D of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup which will take place from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

Apart from Nigeria, the group features Venezuela, South Korea, and former champions, Germany. The draw was done on Wednesday at a ceremony in Bogota, Colombia.

Note that for the first time in the history of the tournament, 24 teams will participate in the under-20 Women’s World Cup.

Apart from Germany, the Falconets are the only side in Group D that have played in the final of the competition. The Nigerian side finished second in the tournament in 2010 and 2014.

The Falconets will commence their campaign in this year’s edition of the competition against South Korea on September 2. Afterwards, coach Christopher Danjuma and his girls will face Germany and then Venezuela in the group stage.

Below are all the group stage (first stage) fixtures for the 2024 Under-20 FIFA World Cup:

Saturday 31 August 2024

First Stage · Group A

Cameroon Vs Mexico

21:00

First Stage · Group B

France Vs Canada

21:00

Sunday 01 September 2024

First Stage · Group B

Brazil Vs Fiji

00:00

First Stage · Group A

Colombia Vs Australia

00:00

First Stage · Group C

Spain Vs Usa

21:00

First Stage · Group D

Germany Vs Venezuela

21:00

Monday 02 September 2024

First Stage · Group D

Nigeria Vs Korea Republic

00:00

First Stage · Group C

Paraguay Vs Morocco

00:00

First Stage · Group F

Korea Dpr Vs Argentina

23:00

First Stage · Group E

Japan Vs New Zealand

23:00

Tuesday 03 September 2024

First Stage · Group F

Costa Rica Vs Netherlands

02:00

First Stage · Group E

Ghana Vs Austria

02:00

First Stage · Group A

Mexico Vs Australia

23:00

First Stage · Group B

France Vs Brazil

23:00

Wednesday 04 September 2024

First Stage · Group A

Colombia Vs Cameroon

02:00

First Stage · Group B

Fiji Vs Canada

02:00

First Stage · Group D

Germany Vs Nigeria

23:00

First Stage · Group C

Spain Vs Paraguay

23:00

Thursday 05 September 2024

First Stage · Group C

Morocco Vs USA

02:00

First Stage · Group D

Korea Republic Vs Venezuela

02:00

First Stage · Group F

Korea Dpr Vs Costa Rica

23:00

First Stage · Group E

Japan Vs Ghana

23:00

Friday 06 September 2024

First Stage · Group E

Austria Vs New Zealand

02:00

First Stage · Group F

Netherlands Vs Argentina

02:00

First Stage · Group B

Fiji Vs France

23:00

First Stage · Group B

Canada Vs Brazil

23:00

Saturday 07 September 2024

First Stage · Group A

Australia Vs Cameroon

02:00

First Stage · Group A

Mexico Vs Colombia

02:00

First Stage · Group D

Korea Republic Vs Germany

21:00

First Stage · Group D

Venezuela Vs Nigeria

21:00

Sunday 08 September 2024

First Stage · Group C

Usa Vs Paraguay

00:00

First Stage · Group C

Morocco Vs Spain

00:00

First Stage · Group F

Argentina Vs Costa Rica

21:00

First Stage · Group F

Netherlands Vs Korea DPR

21:00

Monday 09 September 2024

First Stage · Group E

Austria Vs Japan

00:00

First Stage · Group E

New Zealand Vs Ghana

00:00