Japa: Germany Opens Portal For Skilled Nigerian Workers To Apply For Jobs

The German government has initiated the ‘Opportunity Card‘ program, aiming to entice skilled workers from non-European Union (EU) countries.

The portal for applicants listed Nigeria as one of the countries of residence for prospective applicants.

The Opportunity Card, serving as a residence permit, enables individuals from third countries, those not part of the EU, to enter Germany and pursue employment prospects.

The validity of the card extends up to one year, with the option for extension upon securing qualified employment, allowing individuals to acquire subsequent residence permits for continued job search or employment endeavors.

Applicants are required to have their professional qualifications acknowledged either in Germany or the nation where they were acquired to meet the criteria for the Opportunity Card.

To qualify for the Opportunity Card, individuals must also demonstrate their ability to financially support themselves during their stay, typically by providing evidence of at least €1,027 per month, which can be proven through a blocked account or a declaration of commitment.

Opportunity Card holders are permitted to work part-time for up to 20 hours per week during their job search and can undertake trial positions for a maximum of two weeks to evaluate potential employment opportunities.

The Opportunity Card operates on a points-based system, which includes the following requirements:

1. Completion of a degree or at least two years of recognized training by the issuing state.

2. Proficiency in German at least at level A1 or English proficiency at level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

3. Demonstrated financial means to cover living expenses for the stay in Germany.

Nigerian applicants seeking the Opportunity Card are advised to initiate visa applications through Germany’s diplomatic missions within Nigeria.

They should apply at the German mission corresponding to their district of residence. Additional details can be accessed on the website of the pertinent German mission.