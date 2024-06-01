Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 1st June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 31st May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1480 and sell at N1485 on Friday 31st May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1485

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1474 Selling Rate N1475

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government has initiated the free distribution of gas cylinders yesterday as part of its efforts to promote clean cooking energy, with a goal of converting at least one million households to clean cooking gas by 2030.

The program, titled LPG Grassroots Penetration under the ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative, plans to distribute around 250,000 gas cylinders to women in rural areas across the country.

At the launch of the program in the Apo Resettlement area of Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, stated that the administration is committed to boosting domestic gas consumption.

Ekpo, who oversaw the distribution of 1,000 gas-filled 3kg cylinders to rural women from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, explained that the government’s advocacy for gas usage as the primary cooking fuel would enhance the health of women and girls, who are most vulnerable when using traditional cooking fuels.