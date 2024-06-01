Barrack Obama’s Wife, Michelle Loses Mother

Marian Robinson, the mother of former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, has died.

Naija News understands that Robinson passed away on Friday at the age of 86.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Michelle Obama expressed that her mother had always been a constant source of support for their entire family.

In a statement, the family acknowledged that the deceased’s wisdom seemed almost innate, as if it were a natural part of her being.

However, they emphasized that her wisdom was acquired through years of experience and a deep understanding that even the harshest challenges in life could be overcome with grace.

Marian Lois Shields, born and raised in the South Side of Chicago, pursued a career in teaching before working as a secretary.

In 1960, she married Fraiser Robinson, and together they had two children, Craig in 1962 and Michelle in 1964.

During an interview on “Good Morning America” with Robin Roberts in 2022, Michelle Obama and Robinson spoke about their unbreakable bond and the strength they derived from each other.

According to the family, Robinson was incredibly supportive of her daughter’s decision to marry a man who ventured into politics despite its challenges.

“At every step, as our families went down paths none of us could have predicted, she remained our refuge from the storm, keeping our feet on solid ground.

“On Election Night in 2008, when the news broke that Barack would soon shoulder the weight of the world, she was there, holding his hand,” the family said.